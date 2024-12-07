Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 186 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

