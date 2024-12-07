Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 219 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

