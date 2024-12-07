Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

