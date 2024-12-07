Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,049,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Metals Acquisition Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

