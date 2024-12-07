Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,428 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.00 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

