Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,132,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.62.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

