TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,982,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $68.78 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

