Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,574 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $65,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFPM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,588,000 after buying an additional 71,894 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 151.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $2,389,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Stories

