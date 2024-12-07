Truepoint Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

