Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

