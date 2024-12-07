TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 547.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

