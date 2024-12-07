UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Glaukos by 16.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $146.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.