UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,758 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 363.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price objective (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

