UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ryan Specialty worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 6.0% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 72.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 34.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,201.12. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RYAN opened at $72.53 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

