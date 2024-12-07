UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $18.77 Million Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its position in Light & Wonder by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 116,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 408,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.52 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LNW. Craig Hallum raised Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

