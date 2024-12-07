UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 390,787 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390,787 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of Starwood Property Trust worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,182 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,090,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 238,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 865,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.09 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

