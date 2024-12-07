UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,671 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.35% of Sonoco Products worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,698 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,465,000 after purchasing an additional 261,062 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 80.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248,236 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

