UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Whirlpool worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after buying an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

