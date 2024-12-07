UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes $17.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $319,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

