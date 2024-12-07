UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Crane by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.10. Crane has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

