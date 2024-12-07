UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,742 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in UBS Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $32.79 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

