US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,754,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,072,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 926,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 72,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

