Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valaris were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Valaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Valaris by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 21.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. This trade represents a 53.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

