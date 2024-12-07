VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,462,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $248.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $158.22 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

