Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $66,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.90 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.62 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.90. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

