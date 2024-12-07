Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,789,000 after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 197,531 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 187,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

