Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $70,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 172.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

