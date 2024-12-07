Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,353,000 after purchasing an additional 178,634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $286.76 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $210.85 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

