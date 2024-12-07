Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $278.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $287.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,425.60. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,311,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,584.40. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,642 shares of company stock valued at $55,234,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

