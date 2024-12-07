Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $59.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE AVNT opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Avient has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.50 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avient

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $15,520,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,522,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 63,138 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 241,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 129,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

