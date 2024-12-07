William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NCNO opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nCino has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.55, a PEG ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $67,160,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,513,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,243,161.54. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,537.50. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 97.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

