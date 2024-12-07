Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

