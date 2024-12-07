Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after acquiring an additional 554,609 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.20. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

