Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

