Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,167 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 53,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Arcellx Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 0.25. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. Research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $111,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $537,502.95. This trade represents a 68.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,008. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.