Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,211 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,022,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,099 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $21.24 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

