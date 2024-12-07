Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 250 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 264,638 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 187,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 291,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 452,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.04%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $448,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,870.12. The trade was a 10.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $3,863,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,155,941.85. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,520,461 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

