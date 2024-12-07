Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,217 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 53.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 367.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Victory Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Victory Capital stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.80%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

