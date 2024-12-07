Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 42,801 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

