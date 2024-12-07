Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,555 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

