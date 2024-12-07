Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 551 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AAR were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,588,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at $77,754,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AAR by 1,956.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,154,000 after buying an additional 865,705 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AAR by 20.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 790,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after buying an additional 134,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 732,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,906,000 after buying an additional 181,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AAR Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AIR opened at $67.63 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.