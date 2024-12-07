Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 59,006 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 1,985.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in StoneCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 16.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 392,958 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.
StoneCo Stock Down 2.4 %
StoneCo stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.