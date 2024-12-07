Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,318 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 35.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in RingCentral by 65.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 151,433 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $814,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 357,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,317.28. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $2,323,126.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,201.28. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,477. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

