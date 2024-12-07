Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 903 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 158,398 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 34.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 226.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 123,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 11.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

