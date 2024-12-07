Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CNO opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,430.89. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

