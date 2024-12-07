Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NMI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.