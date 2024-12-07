Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 67.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $23.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

