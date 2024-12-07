Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 14,187 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UMH Properties by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,348.30. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $1,051,210. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 661.59%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.