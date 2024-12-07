Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,472 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 105.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 89.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

