Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 153 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.40.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

